City leaders vote against proposed Valdosta curfew ordinance

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Valdosta city leaders have voted against a proposed curfew ordinance. On Thursday night, the Valdosta City Council rejected a controversial teen curfew, that would have held the parents responsible for their children.  

