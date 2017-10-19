State legislators discuss rural issues with Mitchell Co. leaders - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

State legislators discuss rural issues with Mitchell Co. leaders

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
State leaders said they've been hard at work, trying to meet the needs of South Georgia, while also fighting laws that would hurt our area. That's what they told leaders of Mitchell County at the 5th annual legislative luncheon on Thursday.

