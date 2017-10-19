Albany mayor forms new coalition to combat major crimes - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany mayor forms new coalition to combat major crimes

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Albany's mayor has issued a call to action for the city of Albany, following senseless killings across the Good Life City, where 19 people have been killed this year alone. Now Mayor Dorothy Hubbard is demanding an end to the inexplicable violence.

