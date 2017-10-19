Javis Walker's accused killer stays in jail

Cohen Scott Mathews, 22, was in the Dougherty County jail courtroom Thursday morning, to hear the numerous charges against him, and to hear the judge say that the murder charge against him requires that a Superior Court judge consider a bond for him.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.