Javis Walker's accused killer stays in jail

Javis Walker's accused killer stays in jail

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Cohen Scott Mathews, 22, was in the Dougherty County jail courtroom Thursday morning, to hear the numerous charges against him, and to hear the judge say that the murder charge against him requires that a Superior Court judge consider a bond for him.

