1 killed in Mitchell Co. wreck, 2 others injured

The Mitchell County coroner has confirmed one person died in a vehicle crash on County Line Road near the intersection of Whigham Road on Wednesday. Investigators said three people were in one vehicle, that rolled over in a crash around 5 p.m.
