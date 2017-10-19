1 killed in Mitchell Co. wreck, 2 others injured - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
The Mitchell County coroner has confirmed one person died in a vehicle crash on County Line Road near the intersection of Whigham Road on Wednesday. Investigators said three people were in one vehicle, that rolled over in a crash around 5 p.m.    

