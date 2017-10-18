Massive demolition of Dougherty Co. mobile homes to start next w - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Massive demolition of Dougherty Co. mobile homes to start next week

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
It's been nine months since the January storms left several Dougherty County mobile home parks in ruins. Dougherty County Code Enforcement, Public Works leaders, and FEMA representatives surveyed every lot and every mobile home park and found 176 homes need to be torn down. 

