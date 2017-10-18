Mitchell Co. man sentenced for manslaughter

A Pelham man charged in a deadly shooting following a pick-up basketball game is headed to prison. After the jury was seated, Shaquille Crimley decided he would plead guilty to manslaughter, and ask for the mercy of the judge.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.