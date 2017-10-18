Mitchell Co. man sentenced for manslaughter - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Mitchell Co. man sentenced for manslaughter

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
A Pelham man charged in a deadly shooting following a pick-up basketball game is headed to prison. After the jury was seated, Shaquille Crimley decided he would plead guilty to manslaughter, and ask for the mercy of the judge.

