FTC urges granting of Lee hospital certificate

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
The Federal Trade Commission has sent a letter to the Georgia Department of Health, supporting the Certificate of Need application of the proposed Lee County Hospital. In part, three officials of the FTC state their reasoning for the support of the certificate.

