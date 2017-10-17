Dollar General shooting victim described by community as a kind - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dollar General shooting victim described by community as a kind hero

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

People are speaking out about the man police are calling a hero. Javis Walker was shot and killed trying to stop an armed robbery at a Dollar General last Friday. Walker walked into the Dollar General in the 1900 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard on Friday and saw the robbery happening.

Powered by Frankly