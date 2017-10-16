Community to hold vigils to honor Dollar General robbery victim - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Community to hold vigils to honor Dollar General robbery victim

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
One man is being called a hero by the Albany Police Department and others for his actions trying to put a stop to an armed robbery Friday. People in the community are coming together to plan a vigil and peace rally in his honor.

