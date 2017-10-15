Dialogue: Oct 15, 2017 - 2017 Women's Health Fair (Part 2)

Darrell Sabbs and Cathy Shoemaker give Karla Heath-Sands a preview of the 2017 Women's Health Fair, sponsored by Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Cecillia "CeCe" Morris also discusses the health fair's speaker, Evelyn Braxton of "Braxton Family Values." Dr. Art Dunning joins the discussion with information about Albany State University's health initiative and partnership with Phoebe and the community.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.