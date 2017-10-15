Dialogue: Oct 15, 2017 - 2017 Women's Health Fair (Part 1)

Darrell Sabbs and Cathy Shoemaker give Karla Heath-Sands a preview of the 2017 Women's Health Fair, sponsored by Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Cecillia "CeCe" Morris also discusses the health fair's speaker, Evelyn Braxton of "Braxton Family Values." Dr. Art Dunning joins the discussion with information about Albany State University's health initiative and partnership with Phoebe and the community.