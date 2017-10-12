Extraordinary peanut harvest is boosting South Georgia economy

Many South Georgia business employees are hard at work, bringing home what is expected to be the largest peanut harvest ever in Georgia. It's not just farmers, but other businesses supporting the growers, reaping the rewards of this overwhelming harvest.
