Editorial: Buddy Check 10

Buddy Check is a national campaign that we decided to partner with to help make an impact in our community. Several years ago, we embraced this project and called it "Buddy Check 10," as a monthly reminder for females on the 10th of each month to do a self-breast exam.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.