Editorial: Buddy Check 10

Editorial: Buddy Check 10

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Buddy Check is a national campaign that we decided to partner with to help make an impact in our community. Several years ago, we embraced this project and called it "Buddy Check 10," as a monthly reminder for females on the 10th of each month to do a self-breast exam.

