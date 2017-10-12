Thursday - Annual Tama Intertribal Pow Wow - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thursday - Annual Tama Intertribal Pow Wow

Spend a fascinating day at a Living Village in Whigham, Georgia, offering a dramatic depiction of Native American life in the 1800's. Karla's guests give us a preview of what visitors to the Tama Intertribal Pow Wow will see, hear and eat!

Powered by Frankly