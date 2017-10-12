Thursday - Annual Tama Intertribal Pow Wow

Spend a fascinating day at a Living Village in Whigham, Georgia, offering a dramatic depiction of Native American life in the 1800's. Karla's guests give us a preview of what visitors to the Tama Intertribal Pow Wow will see, hear and eat!
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.