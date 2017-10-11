1 person charged in Ashburn standoff false alarm

One person was taken into custody and charged after a SWAT standoff late Monday night in Ashburn. According to Ashburn Police Captain Richard Purvis, Sean Abney was booked into the Turner County Jail and charged with misuse of 911 and false report of a crime.
