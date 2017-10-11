Police search for armed suspect in Cordele robbery

Police are searching for the person who shot a clerk and robbed a Cordele store Wednesday night. O'Reilly Auto Parts in the 1000 block of East 16th Avenue was robbed around 7:45 p.m. by a man police described as a tall black male wearing a blue hoodie.
