Police search for armed suspect in Cordele robbery - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Police search for armed suspect in Cordele robbery

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

Police are searching for the person who shot a clerk and robbed a Cordele store Wednesday night. O'Reilly Auto Parts in the 1000 block of East 16th Avenue was robbed around 7:45 p.m. by a man police described as a tall black male wearing a blue hoodie.

Powered by Frankly