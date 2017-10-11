Fitzgerald community prepares for Halloween Blast - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Fitzgerald community prepares for Halloween Blast

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

Get your spooky costumes ready! Halloween is right around the corner and people in Fitzgerald are preparing to celebrate. The Fitzgerald-Ben Hill County Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to its annual Halloween Blast.

Powered by Frankly