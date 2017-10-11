Wednesday - Lauri Jo, Sunbelt Expo bound - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

You know Lauri Jo Bennett as the maker of all kinds of wonderful jellies, jams, pickles and lots more. Now she wants everyone to visit her at the Georgia Grown area at Sunbelt Expo, where she will introduce visitors to other acclaimed Georgia chefs and vendors promoting those good Georgia grown products.

