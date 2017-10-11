Thomasville firefighter receives '2017 Training Officer of the Y - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomasville firefighter receives '2017 Training Officer of the Year Award'

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
Thomasville firefighters are celebrating one of their own this week. The Georgia State Firefighters Association recently named Thomasville's Fire Rescue's Chief of Training Craig Dukes as the recipient of the 2017 Training Officer of the Year Award.

