Thomasville firefighter receives '2017 Training Officer of the Year Award'

Thomasville firefighters are celebrating one of their own this week. The Georgia State Firefighters Association recently named Thomasville's Fire Rescue's Chief of Training Craig Dukes as the recipient of the 2017 Training Officer of the Year Award.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.