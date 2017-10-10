Eudora Farms Petting Zoo pampers their animals - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Eudora Farms Petting Zoo pampers their animals

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Some people go to the fair for the rides or the food, others like to meet exotic animals. Animals from Africa, South America, Australia and Asia are raised in Salley, South Carolina where Gregory Steadman and his crew bring these 55 animals each year.

