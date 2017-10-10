Man arrested in death investigation also faces theft by taking c - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Man arrested in death investigation also faces theft by taking charges

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
A man is facing charges in Coffee County after a missing person was found dead. Joshua Carl Parrott, 27, is being held on theft by taking charges in an unrelated case with other charges pending at the Coffee County Sheriff's Office. 

