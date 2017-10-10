SWAT situation ends in Ashburn update - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

SWAT situation ends in Ashburn update

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

Many questions surround a SWAT standoff in Ashburn that ended overnight Tuesday as an apparent false alarm. Police tell us they were called to a home on East College Avenue around 11:30 Monday night after someone called 911 reporting a double homicide and a hostage.

Powered by Frankly