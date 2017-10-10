Tuesday - Sunbelt Expo & fish farming

Chip Blalock visits with another preview of the 40th annual Sunbelt Ag Expo, accompanied by Dr. John Jensen, Professor of Fisheries at Auburn University. Visitors to the Expo will have the opportunity to learn how to grow and manage successful catfish farming operations.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.