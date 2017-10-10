Tuesday - Sunbelt Expo & fish farming - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday - Sunbelt Expo & fish farming

Chip Blalock visits with another preview of the 40th annual Sunbelt Ag Expo, accompanied by Dr. John Jensen, Professor of Fisheries at Auburn University. Visitors to the Expo will have the opportunity to learn how to grow and manage successful catfish farming operations.

