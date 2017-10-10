Above average heat dominates the afternoon

High temperatures top out near 90 degrees but the humidity will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon, bringing a brief shot of rain cooled air to some.
