Dialogue: Oct 8, 2017 - Albany State University's Homecoming & Flint River Blues & BBQ Festival (Part 2)

It's time for Albany State University's Homecoming. Karla Heath-Sands will get a preview of the activities for alumni, students, and the SW Georgia community from Sue Polite Williams and Wilbur Yancy. Also, Coach DJ Daniels and Rep. Darrel B. Ealum provide details for the Flint River Blues & BBQ Festival at Chehaw Park, and the Albany (GA) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated and Sunbelt Ford-Lincoln are teaming up to present "Cupcakes & Cocktails for a Cure."