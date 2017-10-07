Isolated tornadoes possible overnight into Sunday

Thunderstorms are likely this evening, overnight into Sunday morning. Heavy rain, lightning and wind gusts up to 60 MPH are possible within these thunderstorms. In addition, isolated tornadoes are possible. Be sure you have a way to be notified of severe weather alerts tonight.
