Nate strengthens to a Category 1 Hurricane

Nate is expected to make landfall early Sunday AM anywhere from eastern Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle. For SWGA, showers and thunderstorms begin Saturday afternoon into the evening with more rain on Sunday. Accumulations range from 1 to 3 inches. Wind gusts peak around 30 MPH Sunday AM. There’s also a 5% chance for isolated tornadoes this weekend, beginning Saturday PM into Sunday. Although, these would be of the weaker variety of EF-0 & EF-1.
