Register for WALB's 2017 Buddy Check 10k

Register for WALB's 2017 Buddy Check 10k

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
WALB News 10 is partnering with the Cancer Coalition of South Georgia for its Third Annual Buddy Check 10k Trail Run and 1-mile Fun Run and Walk. The event is set for October 14, 2017. Registration is open to everyone.

