Register for WALB's 2017 Buddy Check 10k

WALB News 10 is partnering with the Cancer Coalition of South Georgia for its Third Annual Buddy Check 10k Trail Run and 1-mile Fun Run and Walk. The event is set for October 14, 2017. Registration is open to everyone.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.