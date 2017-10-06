Tropical Storm Nate continues gaining strength

Tropical Storm Nate’s sustained wind has increased to 60 MPH as it closes in on Cancun, Mexico. Nate will likely strengthen to a Category 1 Hurricane with sustained wind at 80 MPH Sunday morning as it makes land fall in Southeast Louisiana or Mississippi.
