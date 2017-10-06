Tropical Storm Nate continues gaining strength - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tropical Storm Nate continues gaining strength

Tropical Storm Nate’s sustained wind has increased to 60 MPH as it closes in on Cancun, Mexico. Nate will likely strengthen to a Category 1 Hurricane with sustained wind at 80 MPH Sunday morning as it makes land fall in Southeast Louisiana or Mississippi.

