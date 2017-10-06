Friday - Artesian City Car Club's annual show - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Friday - Artesian City Car Club's annual show

An Albany tradition since 1974, it's time for the Artesian City Car Club's Annual Open Car Truck and Street Rod Show outside the Albany Mall. Whether you have a vehicle you want to enter into the competition, one to display, or just want to come and see the wide variety of classic and rare vehicles, we have all the details for you here.

Powered by Frankly