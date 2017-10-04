NAACP: Worth Co Sheriff indictment is 'justice served'

Benjamin Whidby with the NAACP of Worth County has been voicing his opinion ever since a controversial search of the school and students in April when nearly 900 students were searched. Now that there has been an indictment, he feels a sense of relief.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.