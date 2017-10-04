NAACP: Worth Co Sheriff indictment is 'justice served' - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

NAACP: Worth Co Sheriff indictment is 'justice served'

By Tyler McDonald, News Content Specialist
Benjamin Whidby with the NAACP of Worth County has been voicing his opinion ever since a controversial search of the school and students in April when nearly 900 students were searched. Now that there has been an indictment, he feels a sense of relief.

