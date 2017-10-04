Trouble brewing in the tropics

Other than a few showers, most of Southwest Georgia will remain dry this evening. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 16 will likely become Tropical Storm Nate this evening or Thursday morning. Depending on Nate's track this weekend, Southwest Georgia could experience Tropical Storm Force Wind as early as Saturday night.
