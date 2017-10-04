Wednesday - Walking the Red Carpet in Tifton

Sole Medical Spa in Tifton presents its annual Red Carpet Event, this year marking the event's 10th anniversary. Dr. Pierzchajlo gives us a preview of the event, and talks about some exciting new technology in cosmetic medicine, that really get's Karla's attention!
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.