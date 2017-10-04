Wednesday - Walking the Red Carpet in Tifton - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Wednesday - Walking the Red Carpet in Tifton

Sole Medical Spa in Tifton presents its annual Red Carpet Event, this year marking the event's 10th anniversary. Dr. Pierzchajlo gives us a preview of the event, and talks about some exciting new technology in cosmetic medicine, that really get's Karla's attention!

Powered by Frankly