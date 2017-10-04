Leesburg Police Chief battles cancer for third time - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Leesburg Police Chief battles cancer for third time

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
For the third time, cancer has again become a health issue for Leesburg Police Chief Charles Moore. Now, his department is asking the community to step up and support the Chief and another Leesburg police officer that has cancer affecting his family.    

