Firehouse Subs Foundation donates 17 AEDs to Tift Regional

Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation got a big donation from the Firehouse Subs Tuesday in the form of 17 news automated external defibrillators. The devices can help first responders give life-saving assistance to someone in cardiac arrest.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.