Firehouse Subs Foundation donates 17 AEDs to Tift Regional

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation got a big donation from the Firehouse Subs Tuesday in the form of 17 news automated external defibrillators. The devices can help first responders give life-saving assistance to someone in cardiac arrest.

