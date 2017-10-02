Monday - Thrush Aircraft, Expo bound - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Monday - Thrush Aircraft, Expo bound

Built right here in Southwest Georgia, Thrush is one of the world's largest manufacturers of agricultural aircraft. We have a preview of what visitors to the Sunbelt Ag Expo will learn about the latest new aircraft from Thrush, as well as how ag aircraft make our lives better.

