Theatre hosts "A Question of Faith" viewing

Theatre hosts "A Question of Faith" viewing

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
People in Albany got a special chance to see a Christian film and meet its writer tonight. Retired Army major turned screenwriter, Terrence Mann's third film made it to the silver screen. "A Question of Faith" touches on family tragedy, organ donation, and texting and driving.

