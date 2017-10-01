Theatre hosts "A Question of Faith" viewing

People in Albany got a special chance to see a Christian film and meet its writer tonight. Retired Army major turned screenwriter, Terrence Mann's third film made it to the silver screen. "A Question of Faith" touches on family tragedy, organ donation, and texting and driving.
