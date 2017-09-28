VPD issues lookout for wanted man

Over the past several weeks, the Valdosta Police Department’s Narcotics Unit has received numerous citizen complaints of illegal narcotics sales, gang activity, and weapons violations, in the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.