Albany firefighters sell, wear shirts for breast cancer awareness

Albany firefighters will soon be sporting new T-shirts, all in an effort to raise breast cancer awareness. Starting next month, firefighters will wear T-shirts with this design on them to show their support for those battling breast cancer, survivors, and those we've lost to the disease.
