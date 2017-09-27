Albany firefighters sell, wear shirts for breast cancer awarenes - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany firefighters sell, wear shirts for breast cancer awareness

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Albany firefighters will soon be sporting new T-shirts, all in an effort to raise breast cancer awareness. Starting next month, firefighters will wear T-shirts with this design on them to show their support for those battling breast cancer,  survivors, and those we've lost to the disease. 

