Wednesday - Berrien County Harvest Festival

The 8th annual Berrien County Harvest Festival will put the spotlight on agriculture and feature special entertainment by The Peterson Farm Brothers. Crissy Staley talks about all the many fun harvest games and contests you and the kids can take part in, plus everything else going on in Downtown Nashville that day.
