Tuesday - Education at Sunbelt Expo - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday - Education at Sunbelt Expo

Joining Karla and Chip Blalock is Dr. Jacob Segers, an assistant professor at UGA's College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences. Dr. Segers previews some of the many valuable educational opportunities offered at Sunbelt Expo for cattle producers, both young and seasoned.

Powered by Frankly