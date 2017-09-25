Monday - Meet Rabbi Phil Cohen - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Monday - Meet Rabbi Phil Cohen

Karla visits with Rabbi Phil Cohen, who recently became the new spiritual leader of Albany's Temple B'Nai Israel. Rabbi Cohen talks about the tenets and traditions of the Jewish faith, the High Holy Days that are observed during this time of year, and his plans to honor and build on the history of his new congregation.

