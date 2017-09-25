Monday - Meet Rabbi Phil Cohen

Karla visits with Rabbi Phil Cohen, who recently became the new spiritual leader of Albany's Temple B'Nai Israel. Rabbi Cohen talks about the tenets and traditions of the Jewish faith, the High Holy Days that are observed during this time of year, and his plans to honor and build on the history of his new congregation.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.