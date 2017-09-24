Dialogue: Sept. 24, 2017 - Omega Psi Phi, Liberty House of Albany

Karla Heath-Sands, W. Frank Wilson and Terron Hayes discuss Omega Psi Phi Fraternity's 54th Georgia State meeting. Also, Karla and Diane Rogers, the new Director of Liberty House of Albany, talk about Domestic Violence Awareness events, scheduled for October.
