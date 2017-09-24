'Car to Farm' tour shows off Tift and Irwin County Farms - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

'Car to Farm' tour shows off Tift and Irwin County Farms

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
For the first time ever, Southwest Georgians participated in a "Car to Farm" Tour Sunday afternoon. "My goal here is to have a sustainable farm with as little outside input as possible," explained Dr. Bret Wagenhorst, owner of Brighton Farms.

