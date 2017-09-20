Wednesday - Happy Trails of SOWEGA

If you've never sorted cows, this is your chance! That's right, Happy Trails of SOWEGA is putting on a cow sorting clinic to raise funds to be able to continue their good works in the community. Riders and spectators alike will not want to miss this!
