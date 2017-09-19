Tuesday - Carnival of Knowledge literacy benefit - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday - Carnival of Knowledge literacy benefit

The Literacy Volunteers of Tifton-Tift County is an organization dedicated to making lives better by recruiting, training and placing reading tutors. Once a year, they put on the Carnival of Knowledge Trivia Competition, which is so popular and so much fun, this will be its 18th year. Find out how you can sponsor a team, or just go as a spectator and maybe end up winning prizes yourself!

