Monday - Landi-Lou Productions presents...

Landi-Lou Productions, a subsidiary of R.A.W., or Real Anointed Women, Inc., will present the hit gospel stage play "I've Got Something to Praise God For" at the Albany Municipal Auditorium. Meet the creator of the play and two of the stars and find out how to get tickets.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
