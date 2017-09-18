Monday - Landi-Lou Productions presents... - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Monday - Landi-Lou Productions presents...

Landi-Lou Productions, a subsidiary of R.A.W., or Real Anointed Women, Inc., will present the hit gospel stage play "I've Got Something to Praise God For" at the Albany Municipal Auditorium. Meet the creator of the play and two of the stars and find out how to get tickets.

Powered by Frankly