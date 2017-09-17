Woman dead after being hit by vehicle in Worth Co.

The victim Lori Webb, 46, was walking north on the west shoulder of Highway 133 at the intersection Park Pl and Highway 133 in Worth County when a GMC pick-up truck driven by David Johnson, 49, hit Webb from behind killing her on impact.This is an ongoing investigation we will bring you the latest updates when available.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.