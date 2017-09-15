Friday - Fun times at the Lee County Library, pt. 1

Our friend from the Lee County Library, Michael Kennedy returns to the show with a new friend, library assistant Allison Mueller. They filled us in on two upcoming programs that will bring out everyone's creative side!
